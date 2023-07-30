Taylor swift wasn't joking in her hit "Shake It Off." There was a whole lot of shaking going on during her shows in Seattle.
A seismologist has determined Swift's shows at Lemen Field on Saturday and Sunday caused the seismic equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake - a new record. The "Swift Quake" beat out the famous 2011 "Beast Quake" - the record at the time.
That's when Seattle Seahawks fans erupted after an impressive touchdown by Marshawn Lynch, affectionately known as "Beast Mode," causing the equivalent of a magnitude two earthquake. That means the Swift Quake, at its max, was about twice as strong.
There happens to be a seismometer next to the stadium. And Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, decided to compare the seismic activity, determining the Swift Quake is the clear champion.