KEYSTONE, S.D. -- The Battle Creek Fire Department was called to reports of a single vehicle that have driven into the Keystone Mall just before noon on Saturday.
Crews arrived to find significant damage to the front of the building, and a black SUV that was still partially inside. The Rapid City Fire Department Heavy Rescue team was called to assist with examining the structure, and determined that the building wasn't structurally compromised.
Two people were evaluated at the scene of the crash by the Keystone Ambulance Service, and one was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Agencies that assisted in the crash include Pennington County 911, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Battle Creek Fire Department, Keystone Ambulance Service, and the Rapid City Fire Department.