RAPID CITY, S.D. – As firefighters work to extinguish a fire on the ground, aircraft take to the skies and provide help from the skies. Officials at Rapid City's Airtanker Base explained more about the role the facility plays during Friday's media day
How does the Airtanker base work?
According to Base Manager Jarrod Hattervig, everything is dependent on the fire itself and what aircraft are available.
"As we have seen in the last few years, there are always those off-season fires and fires popping up around in the winter, and so there are aircraft available," he explained. "And we also do have the capability to to open up in the wintertime if needed, if we get an aircraft and a fire needs the support."
The next thing to keep in mind is they type of aircraft, which can affect how much or what kind of material is needed.
"We load them with fire retardant," he said. "Some of the tankers, especially the the smaller single-engine Airtankers– sometimes we will load them just with water if that is what the fire is needing and requesting. But typically that we are loading them with fire retardant. And depending on the type of aircraft, the large aircraft that we get here– we will load up to 3000 gallons and or 4000 gallons, depending on the specific aircraft type."
Do they only serve fires in the Black Hills?
No. According to Assistant Manager Winston Cadotte, the aircraft used for fire support serve a multi-state area.
"We can respond to North Dakota. We could respond to Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska," he said. "We can help them out in Wyoming and even on the southeastern edge of Montana. We have a pretty good range where where we can get them launched and get them out there."
On a busy day, the base can see tankers needing refilling every 15 to 30 minutes. And combined with aircraft taking on 2,000 to 4,000 gallons of fire-extinguishing material, they can support around 10,000 gallons of fire support per hour.
Why hold a media day event?
According to Hattervig, the event gives local personnel a chance to learn about how things work and in general, about a facility that many do not realize is there.
"The firefighting community out here– we work together so much during the summer, during our fire season. So it is great to see so many different agencies and different people come and check out the operation here," he explained. "It is a Forest Service Airtanker base, but we are kind of back here on the airport doing our job away from where people are seeing the fires or the other Forest Service offices. And it gives them some good exposure for people to know that we are here and that we are here to support fire and support the different agencies that are fighting fire."