RAPID CITY, S.D. - Police were called around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23 to respond to a reported stabbing on the 700 block of East North street. When they arrived, officers found a man with serious, life threatening injuries. The officers administered emergency first aid and then a medical unit arrived and took the man to the hospital.
The suspect in the alleged stabbing was a Native American woman in her early 20's. She was wearing baggy grey pants and a black and white hooded sweatshirt. If you have any information about the incident or the suspect, please contact RCPD at (605) 394-4134. You may also submit an anonymous tip by texting the letters RCPD to 47411.