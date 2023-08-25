SUMMERSET, S.D.– With the holiday season a few months out, Summerset Police Department is making sure they meet their fundraising goal for their annual "Cops and Kids" event. Started in 2015 by previous police chief Don Allen, the department helps local children make sure they and their families have presents under the tree at Christmas.
This year's fundraiser will be a barbecue held at Piedmont's American Legion Post 311 on Sunday, with plates for ten dollars cash only. Their goal is $8,000, which would give 40 children a $200 budget to buy gifts for themselves and their families.
Summerset Police Chief Rich Nasser says they have already raised about 10 percent of their goal, and are grateful for the community support.
"We have had phone calls about people calling and saying, 'how can we help?' So people are willing to show up and help serve," Chief Nasser added. "They want to help the kids wrap their presents. They want to know if they can do cash donations or check donations. It means a lot to us, and I know it means a lot to these families and these students and that is what our community is about."
Chief Nasser says that the date for the shopping event is still to be determined, but they will announce it once everything is set up.
Around 200 meals will be prepared for the fundraiser, Nasser adding to arrive early to not miss out. And if you cannot make the barbecue, contact the police department at their number (605) 721-6806 to find out where you can drop off monetary donations. He also says that many kids also look to but toiletries for their families, and that donations of toiletries are also welcomed and can be brought to the police department at 7055 Leisure Lane in Summerset.