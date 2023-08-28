PIEDMONT, S.D.– The Summerset Police Department held a barbecue fundraiser on Sunday to raise the money needed for their upcoming Cops and Kids event, which helps children in the Black Hawk and Piedmont area make sure they have gifts under the tree at Christmas. School Resource Officer for the department Colton Juso led the fundraiser, working along with volunteers serving $10 barbecue plates. The total goal for the fundraiser is $8,000, which will give 40 children a $200 budget to purchase gifts for themselves and their families. Both the police department and the Meade County Sheriff's Office showed up alongside the community to support Officer Juso and the event.
Officer Juso says that during the event, which will be in its eighth year, children are paired up with officers and taken to Target for shopping then brought to Hills View Church where volunteers help wrap gifts and kids enjoy a Christmas party made possible by local organizations. "Cops and Kids is just a great program that allows us to connect with the community and allows these kids who maybe have had negative contact with law enforcement or see them in a negative light to see that officers are humans. And it builds that connection, and it is just a beautiful thing."
Officer Juso adds that another fundraiser is in the works if you missed today's. Any cash or check donations can be brought to either the city or police office at 7055 Leisure Lane in Summerset. He also adds that oftentimes, children going shopping tend to focus more on using the budgeted funds to buy toiletries for their families. And including monetary donations, they are also collecting essentials such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, and deodorant for families. These items can also be dropped off at the city or police offices at the Leisure Lane address.