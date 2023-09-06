RAPID CITY - Devan McKenzie, a 27-year-old woman from Sturgis, South Dakota, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on August 28, 2023, for her involvement in a drug conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken presided over the sentencing, which also includes five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
McKenzie's legal troubles began when she was indicted on three counts of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl) by a federal grand jury in December 2021. She entered a guilty plea on April 14, 2023.
Starting around February 2020, McKenzie collaborated with Brook and Dustin Staeffler to distribute controlled substances. Their operation involved sourcing drugs from Colorado and transporting them to South Dakota. McKenzie played a pivotal role in transporting the illegal substances and recruiting sub-distributors to sell them in the Rapid City area. In total, the conspiracy was responsible for distributing approximately 1.29 kilograms of methamphetamine, 857.5 grams of fentanyl, and 860.5 grams of heroin. The investigation led law enforcement to execute search warrants at McKenzie's residence, where they discovered drugs and evidence of her active involvement in the illegal drug trade.
The investigation into McKenzie's activities was conducted by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team, a local drug task force comprising law enforcement agencies such as the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the South Dakota National Guard. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn N. Rich prosecuted the case.
Following her sentencing, McKenzie was immediately taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.