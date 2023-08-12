STURGIS, S.D. - The "Rally Tally" is a series of statistics released by the Sturgis Police Department of the calls and violations that they see during the 10 days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The eighth day of the rally saw more drug arrests made, with four at both the misdemeanor and felony levels according to the Sturgis Police Department.
Despite the increase in drug arrests compared to Friday's tally numbers, overall drug arrests are continuing to decrease compared to last year's rally.
Speeding arrests/citations continue to increase after one violation was added to its numbers from day eight.
Here are the full statistics from the Sturgis Police Department.