STURGIS, S.D. - The "Rally Tally" is a series of statistics released by the Sturgis Police Department of the calls and violations that they see during the 10 days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
After the ninth day at the rally, overall arrest/citation numbers were slightly lower compared to Saturday's tally report, according to the Sturgis Police Department.
The biggest difference compared to last year's rally remains in the number of illegal parking citations, with 119 this year and 159 in 2022.
Here are the full statistics from the Sturgis Police Department.