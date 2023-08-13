STURGIS, S.D. - A joint sex-trafficking operation involving multiple local, county and federal agencies was conducted during the 83rd Sturgis Rally and saw five men arrested.
The U.S. Attorney's Office reports the five men are:
- Burton Dave Chief, Jr. of Rapid City, 35
- Vincent Alberto Barrios of Box Elder, 42
- James Halen Dreamer of Rapid City, 41
- James Peter Fast Horse of Rapid City, 45
- Jacob Chinni Wilson of Rapid City, 38
Chief, Jr. is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and the other four are charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. The mandatory minimum sentence for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor is 15 to 30 years in federal prison. Attempted enticement using the internet is ten years to life in federal prison.
“Working with our law enforcement partners, we were able to take more dangerous sexual predators off the streets of South Dakota this week,” said U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell. “We appreciate the exceptional collaboration between state, local, and federal agencies that made this operation a success.”
The operation involved multiple agencies, including:
- South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation
- South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
- U.S. Homeland Security Investigations
- Ellsworth AFB Office of Special Investigations
- Pennington County Sheriff's Office
- Rapid City Police Department
The joint operation was conducted from Friday, August 4, until Thursday, August 10.