STURGIS, S.D. - After a couple of years in the making, the Sturgis Police Department revealed its own Mission 22 patrol vehicle Thursday morning at Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
What is Mission 22?
Mission 22 provides support to veterans and their families when they need it most, whether it's struggling with post-traumatic stress or thoughts of suicide.
"We offer a bunch of different programs that help them get through those hard times," Chris Cooper, Region 8 Leader of Mission 22, said. "Our main one is a recovering resiliency program. It's a year-long program that has multiple different steps to it to help them get through their dark times and get them back to where they were before they were struggling. It's really important for the community. It's important for our veterans."
When did the relationship with the Sturgis Police Department start?
The relationship between the department and the organization started when some officers reached out to Cooper to help with a veteran in crisis.
"That relationship with Chris and the Sturgis Police Department blooms. We've tried to go and help support some of his causes and one of the things that I've wanted to do for quite some time is have some type of car that can show and support veterans. We are a veterans home," Chief Geody VanDewater of Sturgis Police Department, said. "We're home to Fort Meade VA Center. We have thousands of veterans come through every day. We have veterans that live here. We host the world's largest motorcycle rally that has thousands and thousands of veterans from all over the world come. So we want to show our support back to the veterans. So through this partnership with Chris and Mission 22, we were able to make that happen and hoping that we can just keep on building on that and build solid relationships with the ultimate goal of helping those in crisis, even if they're not veterans."
Additional Benefits of the Mission 22 Patrol Car
The vehicles also bring more awareness to the organization, and officers are usually willing to answer questions about the vehicle as well.
"It's helping showing those who are struggling with thoughts of suicide and down on their luck that they're not alone," Cooper said. "They have people behind them. It's not just maybe their friend or their neighbor or their family member that's behind you guys. The community, the police department or the fire departments are behind them. Other veterans are behind them. So they're not alone and it shows them that they're not alone, that they have people here."