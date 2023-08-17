RAPID CITY S.D. - United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced today that U.S. District Court Judge Karen E. Schreier has sentenced a Sturgis, South Dakota, man convicted of Bank Robbery. The sentencing took place on August 10, 2023.
Deric Dufek, 33, was sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crimes Victim Fund.
Dufek was indicted for Bank Robbery by a federal grand jury in March of 2022. He pleaded guilty in June of 2023.
On March 14, 2022, Dufek entered Great Western Bank in Spearfish, South Dakota, wearing a mask. Dufek proceeded to go to a bank teller window and showed the teller a note reading "give me the money OR DIE" demanding money from the teller. The teller, believing the defendant had a gun, produced stacks of money to the defendant. The defendant fled Spearfish but was apprehended by law enforcement in Deadwood, South Dakota, later the same day.
This case was investigated by the Spearfish Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina S. Nelson prosecuted the case.
Dufek was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.