STURGIS, S.D – The city of Sturgis officially declared August eighth as Military Appreciation Day at the rally.
The city hosted a ceremony - with Mayor Mark Carstensen reading a proclamation.
Colonel Martin Yost of the South Dakota National Guard and Colonel Derek C. Oakley also spoke at the ceremony, as well as South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden.
Rhoden said, “It’s pretty fitting, in Sturgis, South Dakota, during the bike rally which has become a symbol of freedom – for this state and for the nation – to hold an event to show recognition for our veterans and what they’ve provided for our state.”
Two South Dakota veterans were given special recognition for their service during the ceremony – Kristi Ortiz and Boyd Daane.
Afterwards, attendants were treated to a flyover from an Ellsworth B-1 bomber.
The 23rd annual Dakota Thunder motorcycle ride also took place today.
The ride was hosted by the Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club and was made up of service members from all over the United States and the world.
It started at the Air and Space Museum in Box Elder and ended in Sturgis just in time for Military Appreciation Day.
Sergeant First Class Richard Lewis of the South Dakota National Guard is secretary of the Green Knights Chapter 68. He said, “It’s basically a celebration of the military and the Black Hills, and also just takes advantage of a nice little ride up through Nemo and Vanocker Canyon and celebrates everything that makes this place unique.”
The Green Knights MMC was started as a way to mentor young airmen in safe motorcycle riding practices and has since expanded to include riders from all branches and military organizations worldwide.
Around 80 people took part in today's ride.