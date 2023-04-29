STURGIS, S.D. - Aside from the wind, it was a fairly nice day for the Sturgis city-wide garage sale. There were about 70 locations that participated in the yard sale, encouraged by the warmer weather to start their spring cleaning.
Hundreds of people drove around the city, hunting for the best deal. From trailers and couches, to clothing and books, there wasn't a shortage of interesting items.
For the people holding yard sales, they've been busy all day.
Kristi Vlietstra, a yard sale seller, said, "We were here at 6:00 a.m. this morning. I had people coming in before 7:00 a.m., just in waves. And it's just been steady all day long."
The yard sale coincides with the city-wide cleanup week, which starts on Monday.