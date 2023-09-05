STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis City Council will hear first reading of the 2024 budget at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 1040 Harley-Davidson Way.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said the proposed 2024 budget makes continued strides to enhance the community’s infrastructure, enhance recreation and cultural amenities, redevelop the downtown, grow the economy, maintain the city’s status as an employer of choice and reduce property taxes.
He said the budget maintains the city’s strong financial position.
“Our sales tax receipts continue to remain strong. This is being fueled by the continued growth of the community, increased number of retail outlets and the continued growth of the tourism industry,” the mayor said.
Growth has remained strong in 2023. The preliminary 2024 budget assumes an 8% growth in actual sales tax collection in 2022 and a 2% growth in 2023.
Also at the meeting on Monday, the council will discuss a proposed site visit by representatives of AMA Pro Racing.
At last October’s Post-Rally Summit, it was announced that the city would give consideration to returning the tradition of sanctioned motorcycle racing at the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, specifically to Legendary Main Street.
The visit, in conjunction with the Øuterkind Agency, would be Sept. 11-12 in Sturgis. During this site-visit, AMA Pro Racing will conduct controlled road tests, riding city streets both in and adjacent to the downtown corridor.
In addition, there would be meetings with city leadership, department staff, local business stakeholders and organizations.
Carstensen said the objective of the site-visit is to further the vision of a Sturgis “street race”, by assessing potential racecourse routes and locations for ancillary and support activities, attendee viewing opportunities, the identification of safety and environmental concerns, and the gathering comments from stakeholders.
“This information will be used to create a comprehensive race event proposal for the city council’s consideration,” the mayor said. You can find the agenda here: City Council - Sep 05 2023 - Agenda - Pdf