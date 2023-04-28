RAPID CITY, S.D. - Students from Wilson Elementary School assisted crews from the Rapid City Parks Department in planting 28 trees in Wilson Park on Friday. The event was held in honor of Arbor Day, a day in which people are encouraged to plant trees.
Throughout the event, about 100 students helped participate in planting the variety of trees.
"We're having our Arbor Day celebration and our Tree City USA celebration and we're going to include Wilson Elementary Kids," said Jason Preble, City Forestry and Landscape supervisor. "There should be around 100 of them roaming around over here pretty soon. So pretty neat. Arbor Day is a holiday that the state of Nebraska came up with and if anybody's been to Nebraska, the trees are sort of important down there. Last I heard, they were around 500 million trees that they planted so far due to Arbor Day so it's replenishing the resource that really got taken advantage of for a lot of years."
Students were able to learn in small group settings on how the tree planting process works.
"We'll take smaller groups to each individual spot where the trees are and kind of show them what we go through to get the trees in the ground the right way," Preble said. So if they're paying attention, they'll learn something today. I think that our Arbor Day events are directly centered around kids."