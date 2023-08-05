RAPID CITY, S.D. – Monument Health is letting rally-goers know about its nurse triage phone-line.
The line is there for anyone concerned about symptoms, but are unsure if it warrants a visit to the emergency room. Emergency room overcrowding is a national dilemma – as it strains resources and lengthens wait times. The nurse triage line is meant to help with that.
Registered Nurse Mary Jennissen is the lead nurse for the triage line at Monument Health. She encourages people who are unsure to check with them first, saying, “Call nurse triage and we can really talk through the symptoms, and those symptoms can really give us a really good idea on the next place that you should go.”
This is the first year the nurse triage line will be available during the rally – a time when emergency rooms across the region get busier – but Jennissen says they're ready.
“This is what we’ve been training to do for the whole last year and a half, is really asking the right questions, really determining the best place for the patient,” said Jennissen.
The number nurse triage line is 605-755-1350. It's available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.