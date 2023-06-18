RAPID CITY, S.D. - On Saturday, June 17, Strider Bikes hosted their inaugural Family Bike Fair at Founders Park. The event commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand-new All-American Bike Trail, a one-mile long beginner trail designed to introduce riders to the fundamentals of trail riding.
Hannah Peterson, the public relations specialist at Strider Bikes, expressed the company's intention behind the event, stating, "Our goal was to just get the community out together and enjoy some time on two wheels. We have vendors here. We had the ribbon cutting for the All-American Trail, which is a beginner single track trail through Founders Park."
Collaborating with Rapid City and the Black Hills Mountain Biking Association, Strider Bikes ensured that the trail catered specifically to riders with limited experience. In addition to the trail, the Family Bike Fair featured guided trail rides on M-Hill, educational talks and booths and a course designed for children to navigate using balance bikes.
Strider Bikes acknowledged the significance of targeting individuals with less biking experience, aiming to foster a love for riding from a young age. The event attracted a multitude of enthusiastic children eager to engage in bike riding.
Leo, a five-year-old attendee, shared his love for bike riding. When asked about his favorite part about bike riding, he responded, "Going up big hills."
Looking ahead, Strider Bikes has scheduled their next event, the Discovery Ride at Storybook Island, for July 13.