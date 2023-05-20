RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Storybook Island has announced that their brand new all ability playground is ready for opening day.
Jackie Laws, executive director for Storybook Island, says in a Facebook post, "Thank you to all of the families and businesses that donated to make this dream come true! Thank you to the SBI staff for working so hard to make our dream a reality and to the SBI board for standing behind this wonderful vision! We cannot wait to see you all next Saturday for opening day!"
The playground will open on Saturday, May 27.