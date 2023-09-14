UPDATE 3:55 p.m. - RCPD stated that the bus was spotted traveling eastbound along I-90 near Chamberlain. It has since been recovered. RCPD extended thanks to South Dakota Highway Patrol, the Lyman County Sheriff's Office, and the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks for their assistance.
--
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Police Department is asking for help from the public in location a bus that was stolen from a parking lot Thursday morning on North 5th St. in Rapid City.
RCPD is asking that anyone with information regarding the bus's whereabouts to contact them at (605) 394-4131. Also, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' to 847411.