RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Students at Stevens High School who plan to pursue the Fine Arts on the collegiate level were honored Monday. While many students on the athletics level get their day to sign their letter of intent this ceremony gives Fine Arts students recognition. Students from Stevens Band, Orchestra, Chorus, and Drama were honored Monday. This is the second year the school has held a ceremony for Fine Arts students moving on to college.
The idea was received so well last year that Stevens decided to keep the tradition going. Stevens High School Assistant Band Director Jordan Seidel says, "There was really no hesitation to do it again because the students put in a lot of hard work and we want to make sure they get the credit they deserve."
The Fine Arts commitment event took place at the Milo Winter Theater at Stevens Monday afternoon. 22 fine arts graduates were recognized for their commitment to pursuing the arts in college.