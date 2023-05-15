Fine Arts Signing

RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Students at Stevens High School who plan to pursue the Fine Arts on the collegiate level were honored Monday. While many students on the athletics level get their day to sign their letter of intent this ceremony gives Fine Arts students recognition. Students from Stevens Band, Orchestra, Chorus, and Drama were honored Monday. This is the second year the school has held a ceremony for Fine Arts students moving on to college.

    The idea was received so well last year that Stevens decided to keep the tradition going. Stevens High School Assistant Band Director Jordan Seidel says, "There was really no hesitation to do it again because the students put in a lot of hard work and we want to make sure they get the credit they deserve."

    The Fine Arts commitment event took place at the Milo Winter Theater at Stevens Monday afternoon.  22 fine arts graduates were recognized for their commitment to pursuing the arts in college.

Chief Photographer

Dave Kidd was born in Rapid City but spent a good chunk of his life living in several different states while his father served in the United States Air Force. During this time, he also lived in Turkey for a little more than two years (1989-1991) where he was able to experience the people and culture. Around 1996, Dave’s family moved back to Rapid City to be closer to family and has lived here ever since, becoming a 2000 graduate of Stevens High School.

In 2004 Dave began his career in media as photojournalist in Rapid City. Over his 12-year career he has covered stories all over the Hills ranging from human interest pieces to breaking news. In 2015 he joined the NewsCenter1 team as a photojournalist and in the spring of 2016 accepted the position of assignment editor. In the fall of 2019 Dave accepted a new roll in the position of Chief Photographer with NewsCenter1.

During his spare time, Dave enjoys taking trips to the Black Hills National Forest for a scenic drive or hike with his wife Autumn and daughter Ella. Dave also enjoys doing landscape and nature photography.

 