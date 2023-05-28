RAPID CITY, S.D. - The medieval period captivates the interest of a large number of individuals, but some take their fascination to a whole new level by fully immersing themselves in its rich heritage. The Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) is an international, non-profit, educational organization dedicated to the study of the Middle Ages and Renaissance.
This weekend, the SCA held a gathering in Rapid City called "Feathers and Steel." During events like this, SCA members adopt personas of individuals who could have lived during those historical times. The gathering showcased a diverse range of skills and interests, including sword fighting, archery, art, and storytelling.
"We pick a persona that we try to live as if they would have lived. And so these events give us a chance to get away for the weekend and maybe get away from the rest of the real world for a minute and be somebody else and enjoy the history of what we study and what we do and how we do it," explained Jeremy Putt, a member of the SCA.
With over 50,000 members worldwide, the SCA has created a global community of individuals passionate about delving into the medieval era. Through their collective efforts, they strive to bring history to life, preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the Middle Ages and Renaissance for generations to come.