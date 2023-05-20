DEADWOOD, S.D. - Deadwood Alive, a longstanding nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and entertaining the public, has been a fixture in the historic town of Deadwood for quite some time. With the goal of enticing visitors to spend more time in Deadwood and discover its rich heritage, Deadwood Alive offers a wide range of engaging activities suitable for all ages.
Entertaining and Educational Summer Activities
Starting Saturday, May 20, and running from Monday through Saturday throughout the summer, Deadwood Alive presents a diverse selection of shows and events. Diving into the town's storied past, visitors can experience performances on 1800s gun history, Wild Bill Hickok's last card game, and even a full one-hour play portraying the trial of Jack McCall, the infamous figure responsible for Hickok's demise.
Reenactments and Free Shows
Deadwood Alive goes the extra mile by recreating famous shootouts from the past. While aiming for historical accuracy, these reenactments are more theatrical to provide an entertaining experience for spectators.
"We reenact them as close as we can, get them the way they work. But they are embellished a little bit for entertainment value," explained Andy Mosher, executive director for Deadwood Alive.
Except for the Trial of Jack McCall, all shows offered by Deadwood Alive are free, making them accessible to all who wish to partake.
Stage Coach Rides and Seasonal Schedule
For an immersive experience, Deadwood Alive also offers stagecoach rides, available from Tuesday to Saturday throughout the summer, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Operating six days a week, Deadwood Alive remains active until late September, with only a few event days where activities are suspended.
There are several ticketed events, including the Trial of Jack McCall, the stagecoach rides and the Lawman's Patrol Guided Walking Tour. You can also purchase tickets in person at one of the daily shows.
Here is a full schedule off all of their shows throughout the season.
A Legacy of Entertainment
Activities akin to those organized by Deadwood Alive have been an integral part of the town's cultural fabric for nearly a century. Originating with the Days of '76 Rodeo's production of the Trial of Jack McCall play, Deadwood Alive took over the reins over 20 years ago and transformed it into the immersive experience it is today.
With 15 shows per day, Deadwood Alive continues to captivate audiences and shows no signs of slowing down.
Mosher encourages visitors to seize the opportunity for entertainment and fun in Deadwood, stating, "We're busy 12 hours a day out here. All kinds of entertainment, fun stuff to do. So stop by any time, six days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and we've got something happening."