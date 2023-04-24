SPEARFISH, S.D. – Stefani Gillette, a Registered Nurse at Spearfish Hospital Wound Care, has received the prestigious DAISY Award. A national program, the award is presented to nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community. Stefani was nominated by a patient.
The patient wrote, “Stefani has been my wound care nurse for over a year. She was very informative on diabetic health and recommended several different healthy foods for me to try. Because of her persistence and professionalism, I am healed.”
The nomination continued, “I have struggled for a long time trying to heal from a diabetic wound on my foot. Thanks to her caring and concern she continued to pursue different areas of healing for me. Briefly stated she strongly encouraged me to get checked by an ER doctor and because of her persistence I still have my foot and my wound is finally healed. I’m greatly appreciative of her dedication and effort. She is a wonderful example of an excellent nurse.”
The DAISY Award recognizes the outstanding professionalism and compassion that nurses bring to patients and families every day. It was established by the DAISY Foundation in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.” Nurses in Rapid City are selected 12 times a year for this recognition. Nurses are also honored in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis. Visit monument.health/daisy to nominate.