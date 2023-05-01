RAPID CITY, S.D. - With spring in full swing, severe weather will become a more regular occurrence. Learning some basics can simultaneously help the National Weather Service (NWS) and keep you safe. Throughout the month of May, the Rapid City NWS is conducting storm spotter training classes known as Skywarn Spotter Training.
Who are the Classes for?
The classes are mainly geared toward first responders, but the public is welcome to participate. However, taking the class doesn't mean you can go out and chase storms, as it can be dangerous.
Susan Sanders, a Meteorologist with the Rapid City NWS emphasizes this, saying, "Individuals don't go out to look at storms, don't chase storms, because that could be dangerous if they go out and they get caught in a situation that they're not prepared for." She continued, "We'd prefer just to have people report hail and wind from wherever they are."
Importance of Skywarn Spotters
On severe weather days, the NWS will ask qualified first responders to go check on a storm. But these activation requests will never apply to the general public. With the help of Skywarn spotters and the use of radar, the NWS can issue more accurate watches and warnings in a more timely manner.
These classes are important because those who submit storm reports need to know what to look for. This is especially helpful with tornadoes because the radar isn't able to see close enough to the ground.
Sanders stated, "We need people to look at the storms and tell us what's happening. Is the funnel just starting to emerge or is a tornado actually on the ground?"
Upcoming Classes
The classes are also an excellent opportunity for people interested in weather to learn more about how storms form and behave. Several locations in Western South Dakota and Wyoming over the next few weeks, including one online. The first class is being held in Rapid Valley on Monday, May 1 at 7:00 pm. The online class, which requires prior registration, will be held on Monday, May 7 at 2:00 pm MDT. A full list of locations and times can be found here.