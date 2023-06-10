SOUTH DAKOTA - Larry Luitjens, South Dakota's all-time winningest boys basketball coach, passed away Saturday morning.
Luitjens grew up in Britton, South Dakota and graduated from Northern State University in Aberdeen. He coached high school basketball for 36 years with stops in De Smet, New England, North Dakota and Custer.
Luitjens started coaching in Custer in 1973, leading the Wildcats to 14 appearances in the state tournament. Overall, he coached in 13 state championship games and won a total of seven state titles, five at Custer and two at De Smet.
Luitjens finished his career with 748 wins, the most in South Dakota history. He was inducted in the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1988.
Larry Luitjens was 81 years old.