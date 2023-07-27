PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota State Senator Jessica Castleberry from Rapid City's District 35 is currently under investigation for allegedly accepting over $603,000 in COVID relief funds, which may have violated state laws. The investigation was launched after Governor Kristi Noem wrote to Attorney General Marty Jackley on July 25, requesting a probe into possible constitutional and statutory violations connected to Senator Castleberry's business, 'Little Nest Preschool, LLC.' The business, owned by the Senator, apparently received payments from the Division of Economic Assistance as part of federal COVID relief funds.
A South Dakota Supreme Court opinion in 2020 found that payments to legislators are strictly prohibited under Article III Section 12 of the state constitution. According to the court, any contract between a legislator and the state, including those involving COVID relief funds, is deemed "wholly illegal, void, and against public policy."
In response to Governor Noem's request, Attorney General Jackley sent a letter to Senator Castleberry on July 26, asking for the full amount received to be repaid, as it is in violation of the Constitution. The letter also mentioned that if repayment or another resolution is not achieved within 10 days, the state will take the matter to court.