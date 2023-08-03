UPDATE August 3 - 17-year-old Lyle Blue Legs III has been apprehended by Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation today.
Blue Legs III is a suspect that was wanted by the Rapid City Police Department in connection with the shooting of a six-year-old boy on E. Signal Drive in May.
RCPD Shared their gratitude towards the OSDPS for apprehending Blue Legs III.
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Lyle Blue Legs III. Blue Legs III is wanted in connection with a shooting that sent a six-year-old boy to the hospital with serious injuries on Friday, May 26.
The RCPD says their officers and detectives have spent hundreds of hours in the investigation of the shooting and in the apprehension of Blue Legs III, and are now seeking help from the public. A release from the RCPD says that "apprehending Blue Legs is one of the RCPD’s top priorities," and they "are committed to applying all appropriate law enforcement resources to ensure that happens."
Captain Christian Sigel explains that the severity of the crime, in addition to the exhaustion of leads, prompted the department to offer the reward. "The child is purely a victim. He has no say in anything- doesn't have any say in who he's hanging out with," says Capt. Sigel. "And so that that ups the ante a little bit, which is why we're offering five thousand dollars."