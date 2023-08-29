RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City common council members met in a special session on Monday night to go over the first reading of Mayor Jason Salamun's budget proposal. As previously mentioned, he proposed a $261 million budget, up more than $40 million from the 2023 budget proposal.
At the special meeting, two speakers took to the podium for public comment. The first guest spoke out on the lack of arts-related funding in the budget and the second spoke on the lack of budget funding for Early Childhood Connections to continue supporting their $50,000 budget-funded scholarship for helping families afford early childhood education opportunities.
Early on, Councilmember Rod Pettigrew was against having a first-reading and made the argument that more time was needed to go over the budget proposal. Councilmember Bill Evans followed shortly after. And in response to addressing the hesitancy of his fellow councilmembers, President John Roberts re-affirmed his statement made during the meeting about the approval process. "We have to vote twice on the budget, so the second reading is the one that finalizes the budget," he explained. "So between the first and the second reading, we can still make all the changes that the council wants to make. The only time the budget is finalized is after that second reading."
Further into the meeting, Councilmember Lance Lehman requested the following changes be made to the budget:
- Have $50,000 be diverted from the council contingency, which is used for funding anything the council decides upon (last used to purchase new chairs for members as Lehman pointed out), and give the funding to Early Childhood Connections (ECC)
- Remove $60,000 from the funds budgeted from Journey On ($360,000), and add the proposed funds to the budget for Volunteers of America (originally $75,000, but growing to $135,000 if the decision is finalized in the final budget plan)
Eventually Evans and Pettigrew joined the other members and voted to approve the first-reading of the budget proposal with those changes requested, Councilmember Greg Strommen the only "no" vote during the approval despite not agreeing with the way the changes were addressed. "I would have liked to have had a discussion on a particular issue and then move on to another particular issue," he said. "I felt like we were combining things and rather than agreeing with 100% of it at the time, I only agreed to 50% of it. But that's okay. I mean, in the end, I think it turned out the way it should turn out."
The next special council meeting for the second reading of the budget is set for Tuesday, September 5 at 5:00.