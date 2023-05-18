Flame of Hope

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The rain didn't dampen the spirits of those supporting Special Olympics athletes in Rapid City. Athletes along with the Rapid City Police and Pennington County Sheriff's Office gathered at Rapid City High School Wednesday evening for the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The "Flame of Hope" started making its way across the state on Sunday and Wednesday it made the trek through downtown Rapid City. The torch run serves to raise awareness and funds in support of South Dakota's Special Olympians.

It also helps boost morale amongst the athletes leading up to their summer games. Special Olympics Athlete Jaren Keiser says, "It makes me kind of happy seeing how much support we get and how many athletes come out and how many fans you got and all that."

The "Flame of Hope" continues its journey Thursday through Sturgis, Belle Fourche, and Deadwood before wrapping up in Spearfish for the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics South Dakota Summer Games.

