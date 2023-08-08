DEADWOOD, S.D. - Trauma surgeons deal with life-threatening situations on a daily basis, but one incident had a profound impact on Dustin Smoot, a trauma surgeon at the Surgical Institute of South Dakota. Smoot's personal encounter with a life-threatening injury motivated him to offer a condensed version of the 'Stop the Bleed' course, equipping people with skills to provide immediate aid and potentially save lives.
Two years ago, Dr. Smoot, an enthusiastic Harley rider, found himself in a harrowing situation while navigating a curve in the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming. He hit a patch of gravel, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and collide with a guardrail. Dr. Smoot managed to make a brief phone call, but it took emergency medical services 90 minutes to arrive. Smoot attributes his survival to his ability to control his own bleeding during the wait for help. This experience illuminated the critical need for individuals to possess the skills to manage bleeding before professional assistance arrives.
While recovering, Dr. Smoot decided to offer a streamlined version of the 'Stop the Bleed' course. While not offering full certification, his training takes only five minutes and equips participants with the fundamentals to intervene in critical moments. The renowned Deadwood Custom Cycles, known for its affiliation with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, generously provides a venue for Smoot's five-minute training sessions, underscoring the program's significance beyond the realm of motorcycles.
During the Sturgis Rally, Deadwood Custom Cycles offers a free venue for Dr. Smoot's class. "I'll be at the state fair here at the end of the month," he adds. "Tractor accidents, auger accidents...' Stop the Bleed' kits can easily fit in cars, glove compartments, and saddlebags for motorcycles."
Dr. Smoot emphasizes that anyone can swiftly and competently manage bleeding with the right knowledge. His training follows a simple three-step process. "The first thing you're going to do is just put pressure on the wound," he explains. "It's a lot of pressure, and you really want to lean into it. For most injuries, that's all you have to do."
If applying pressure isn't working, Dr. Smoot's training guides individuals on wound packing (step two) and tourniquets (step three). "It's so much simpler than people think, so much easier to truly impact someone's life," he says. "I can be the best trauma surgeon in the world, we can have the best trauma centers and hospitals, but if patients don't make it to us, it doesn't matter."
