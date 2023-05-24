Mountain Lion 1.jpg

SPEARFISH, S.D.- Mountain lion sightings have been reported several times by Spearfish residents over the past few weeks, and after spending some time in a neighborhood, one juvenile mountain lion was relocated on May 23rd. 

The cat was spotted in the Wyoming Court neighborhood, and according to a release from the Spearfish Police Department, officers were able to keep the area clear while South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officers and Wildlife Biologists arrived. They set up a safety net below the mountain lion, and successfully tranquilized and quickly relocated it.

 

NewsCenter1 Today Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist

Anna Hamelin has loved science and math from a very young age. Anna loves sharing the stories of the Rapid City community. She spends her days mountain biking and trail running all around western South Dakota and loves being outdoors.