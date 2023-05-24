SPEARFISH, S.D.- Mountain lion sightings have been reported several times by Spearfish residents over the past few weeks, and after spending some time in a neighborhood, one juvenile mountain lion was relocated on May 23rd.
The cat was spotted in the Wyoming Court neighborhood, and according to a release from the Spearfish Police Department, officers were able to keep the area clear while South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officers and Wildlife Biologists arrived. They set up a safety net below the mountain lion, and successfully tranquilized and quickly relocated it.