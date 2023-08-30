RAPID CITY, S.D. - Eight Southern Hills nonprofits will receive a grant this month thanks to a giving circle organized by the Black Hills Area Community Foundation. The grants, totaling $32,000, will go to All Relations United, Hot Springs Food Pantry, Casting for Recovery, The Mammoth Site, Custer School District, Growing Roots, The Scout Center of Hot Springs, and Children’s Home Society.
Members of the Southern Hills by Choice Giving Circle met at The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs on August 22 to direct grants by voting on a list of requests from nonprofits. Southern Hills by Choice is one of three giving circles led by the Foundation. The members meet once each year to socialize, learn about nonprofits and direct grants that serve the Southern Hills. Eligible nonprofits must be in Custer County, Fall River County or Oglala Lakota County.
Mental health requests received the highest amount of grant dollars in total. The Children’s Home Society will receive $2,500 to purchase illustrated books that will accompany presentations about mental health across the Southern Hills. Custer School District will use its $5,000 grant to strengthen mental health support for students and staff through book studies and other efforts.
Casting for Recovery, a nonprofit that uses fly fishing to enrich the mental and physical health of women with breast cancer, will receive $3,500 to fund a therapeutic retreat.
“Each retreat provides women with an opportunity to connect with other women with breast cancer and nature, through a 2.5-day program and guided fly-fishing experience,” said Candi Odde, grants manager with Casting for Recovery. “The grant from the Southern Hills by Choice Giving Circle is integral to our ability to provide this retreat for free, helping to ensure that we can serve all women with breast cancer."
Food security requests received the second-highest amount of funding, in total, from the group. All Relations United will use $5,000 to open a soup kitchen and expand its food pantry for Oglala Lakota veterans and others, while the Hot Springs Food Pantry will purchase one month of food for adults and children with its $4,000 grant.
The group also voted to support Growing Roots, a nonprofit preschool in Custer. The nonprofit will purchase classroom learning materials and furniture with its $4,500 grant.
A Hot Springs community center, The Scout Center, will use its $2,500 grant to cover the utility costs that allow veterans and youth organizations to use the building for free. The Mammoth Site will receive $5,000 for adding ADA-compliant picnic tables to its outdoor area.
Black Hills residents can learn more about Giving Circles by emailing info@bhacf.org or calling 605-718-0112.