RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota youth hunting adventures (SDYHA) is a group of mentees that teach kids an array of hunting skills, such as ice fishing, fly fishing, pheasant hunting - you name it, they most likely teach it. On Saturday, archery mentors showed a group of kids how to use a bow and arrow.
Christian Hagen, executive director of the SDYHA, says that this program, "is a great way for everybody to get together, build some camaraderie and get the kids new experiences and can learn new skills."
Hagen mentioned this is a year-round youth mentoring program that does anywhere from 12 to 16 group activities throughout the year. The goal is to teach kids basic skills of hunting if they are interested.
For the archery day, most of the kids have never used an bow and arrow before, but as the day went on each kids was showing great progress. Hagen says that if your kids are interested in signing up or if you're looking to mentor one of their many programs, head over to their website here.