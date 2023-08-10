RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Task Force 1 is made up of fire departments from Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Watertown. They provide hazardous materials and technical rescue state-wide.
The departments meet every year during rally week to make sure members can work together effectively. Captain Ryan Ricke with the Rapid City Fire Department said, “In case there’s any natural or man-made disasters, we get our team from across the state together and kinda get on the same page about strategies and tactics, equipment and common language.”
This year’s training involves a variety of rope rescue skills – like repelling – which took place at the Monument in the Bartlett arena. These skills are essential for their urban search and rescue specialties, who can find themselves responding to any number of emergencies.
Lieutenant Eric Hansen for the Rapid City Fire Department stressed its importance. He said, “It’s the annual training but it’s also a technician level training, to train our firefighters that are at a technical rescue station. They need to be proficient in all these skills to perform a rescue.”
The training included firefighters and EMTs with a range of experience. For Clayton Martinez, it was his first time through.
He credited his team for helping him get through the training. He said, “A hundred feet up in the air is a bit different. We do climb ladders, and aerial ladders and stuff, so I’m somewhat used to it, but when you’re kinda suspended up in the air with just a rope it’s a bit different.”
In addition to yearly training, task force one is also staged to provide emergency response during the rally.