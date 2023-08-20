RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Special Olympics held their Bocce tournament on Sunday at the new bocce ball courts near Memorial Park. The courts were built earlier this summer. So, this was the first year the tournament was held at the Rapid City bocce complex.
Over 79 teams from 4 organizations were there to compete. The organizations included: Rapid City Storm, Rapid City Flame, Spearfish Peaks, and Black Hills Special Services.
"We're really excited today. This is our Black Hills Area Bocce Tournament. This is the 5th or 6th year that we've had it, but it's the first year we've had it here at the new bocce courts” said Cathy Grubb, the sports director of the Black Hills for the South Dakota Special Olympics. “Much less labor-intensive to set up because the courts are permanent. We have 79 teams here today, which is the most we've ever had, and this is a qualifying tournament for our state fall classic bocce tournament, which will be held in September in Mitchell. "
In Mitchell, Grubb says that they are expecting about 160 teams to compete in the State Bocce Tournament. After the State competition in September, bowling season will start in October at Meadowood Lanes for the athletes.
Check out these photos from the Bocce Tournament.