RAPID CITY, S.D.– During a special city council session Monday night, Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun revealed his proposal for the 2024 budget.
"Rapid City is at a crossroads," he said. "We have a community that is growing. We know it, we feel it, we experience it. Yet we also want to keep that thing that makes us special."
In a more than 40-page packet, his $261,314,085 plan centered around five key points:
Safer neighborhoods
A healthy economy
A vibrant community
A high-performing government
A hometown spirit
Compared to last year's $219,056,876 budget proposal from former mayor Steve Allender, Salamun's proposal is more than $42 million more. "Like the rest of the country, the city of Rapid City is not immune to the impact of inflation and the rising costs of goods and services," he said. He adds that increases in building materials, health insurance premiums, and more are incorporated into the budget.
Public safety has remained a top priority of his since the beginning of his mayoral campaign and is reflected in his budget proposal through the inclusion of 5 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. Salamun adds that while it comes at the cost of re-evaluating and removing positions, one FTE at his request for an additional investigator for the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and four FTEs would be added as part of a city park ranger program.
"It is designed to bring a more efficient presence to our parks to ensure they are a safe place for all," he said. "The uniformed rangers will be empowered with code-enforcement authority, equipped to look after our 1700 acres of park space, and serve as eyes and ears with a direct line to law enforcement."
Mayor Salamun concluded that he hopes the budget proposal puts in writing the goals he has for the city. "We are trying to drive those kinds of results for Rapid City," he added. "And so what I hope that this budget is, is that it takes some of these priorities that I said we would do, and it actually puts it in our budget and puts numbers to it."