South Dakota was ranked as having the second most drunk driving incidents in the country, following a recent study.
Zutobi, a leading online driving education platform, released a US DUI Report highlighting alarming statistics about driving under the influence, and ranked each state from best to worst, revealing where DUI-related incidents are more frequent.
Top 10 States With the Highest Amount of Drunk Driving Incidents:
The study also found these statistics about drunk driving:
- In 2021, 13,386 deaths were attributed to drunk driving, accounting for 31% of all road fatalities. This marks the worst year for drunk driving fatalities since 2014. However, DUI fatalities have decreased from 41% of all road fatalities in 1985 to 31% in 2021.
- Men are over 300% more likely to be involved in a fatal drunk driving accident than women. 7,792 male drivers lost their lives in drunk driving crashes during the same period, whereas 1,860 women drivers died in similar incidents.
- The increase in alcohol consumption correlates with the rise in drunk driving deaths for the same period. Also, it is attributed to a combination of factors, with the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated impacts playing a significant role.
For the full study, click here.