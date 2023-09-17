DUI Crash 1

South Dakota was ranked as having the second most drunk driving incidents in the country, following a recent study.

Zutobi, a leading online driving education platform, released a US DUI Report highlighting alarming statistics about driving under the influence, and ranked each state from best to worst, revealing where DUI-related incidents are more frequent.

Top 10 States With the Highest Amount of Drunk Driving Incidents:

Top 10 Drunk Driving List

Photo Credits: Zutobi

The study also found these statistics about drunk driving:

  • In 2021, 13,386 deaths were attributed to drunk driving, accounting for 31% of all road fatalities. This marks the worst year for drunk driving fatalities since 2014. However, DUI fatalities have decreased from 41% of all road fatalities in 1985 to 31% in 2021.
  • Men are over 300% more likely to be involved in a fatal drunk driving accident than women. 7,792 male drivers lost their lives in drunk driving crashes during the same period, whereas 1,860 women drivers died in similar incidents.
  • The increase in alcohol consumption correlates with the rise in drunk driving deaths for the same period. Also, it is attributed to a combination of factors, with the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated impacts playing a significant role.

For the full study, click here.

