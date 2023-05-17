RAPID CITY, S.D. - South Dakota Open Primaries kicked off the West River petition drive for open primaries in South Dakota with the first signature at the Pure Bean Coffeehouse Wednesday.
The goal is to get the initiative on the November 2024 ballot.
More than 35,000 signatures of registered voters are needed by May 7, 2024.
Those behind the petition drive say open primaries are a way to get more people involved in voting and get all registered voters to vote.
South Dakota Open Primaries is also looking for volunteers to collect signatures on the petitions. You can learn more on its website or Facebook.
Nick Reid, registered Independent and business owner
"As one of nearly 150,000 registered independents in the state, I've been interested in and have worked for open primaries for many years. Open primaries not only gives all people, including independents, a chance to vote in a meaningful way, but it fields better candidates and more informed voters in South Dakota, where all voters can cast a ballot for their primary election candidates. Those running for office can no longer simply rest on their party affiliations but must answer to the entire public and earn the right to be in the general election. As a former debate coach, the need for candidates to be informed and answer the tough questions rather than close to the finish line is something I and I think most South Dakotans see as essential to more effective governance. In addition, voters cannot afford to not know the candidates who are running but must examine each one of them in order to decide which is preferable and which will be most effective. The necessity of deeper involvement by both candidates and voters can only be good for a healthy democracy and a healthy state government. Open primaries is how we get there."
Nicole Heenan, 2022 District 32 State Senate candidate
"I too am a long-time registered Independent voter. However, last year I briefly switched my registration from Independent to Democrat in order to run against an incumbent state senator. I was the underdog and unfortunately, I didn't prevail. But I am proud to say that I did come close. I'm mentioning my 2022 campaign as it's the reason I'm standing here today. I didn't want to join the Democratic Party in order to run for office, but I felt that I had no choice due to a rigid two-party system that we have in South Dakota. When you're running against an incumbent and you only have a short window of time and you have a full-time job, it's already hard enough to win. Taking on an additional challenge of defying a partisan primary system makes it close to impossible. I want this open primaries amendment to pass so that future candidates never feel forced to join a party in order to seek office. I think this reform is desperately needed, giving the following stat: 21 of 35 state Senators ran unopposed last year. That's 60% of the state Senate. It's my belief that democracy functions best when there is real competition, when there is fair and equitable representation when it's quick and dynamic, it's the needs of the people. When there are real checks and balances, a one-party dominance leads to a stagnant, unresponsive and unaccountable political culture that doesn't truly reflect the will of the voters. Open primary elections will allow more sensible candidates to move forward. It will encourage more people to consider running and to take part in one of the most American things to participate in, a government by and for the people."
Chuck Parkinson, registered Republican and former political staffer
"One could say I began my activities in Republican politics distributing yard signs in 1960. I was 11. Fast forward 15 years when I joined the staff of Congressman Jim Abdnor. Then for more than 20 years, I served as a professional staff member on the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and both the Senate and House Committees on Appropriations. That service bracketed six years when President Reagan appointed me to be the social commissioner in the United States Customs Service. I've been involved in efforts to increase civic participation for the past several years. I take voting seriously. By a quirk of the calendar, I did not get the opportunity to cast my first vote until the general election in 1972. I was nearly 23 and had been in the Army for almost two years. I've not missed an election since then. In those days, South Dakotans took great pride in the fact that 70 to 80% of our registered voters actually voted in elections. In the 2022 election, the number was 59.4% statewide. Pennington County's turnout was 53.6%. Only six counties in South Dakota had a smaller turnout. The numbers were even worse in the 18 to 29 demographic. Only 32% voted, the lowest turnout in that age group of any state in the country, according to data collected by the Center for Information Research and Civics Learning Engagement. They also noted South Dakota ranks 47th in the country in political engagement. Open primaries will not be the cure-all. It will, however, make voting easier. Encourage more people to vote, especially young people and independents. It will encourage moderation in candidates, leading us back to governing from the middle. I firmly believe this amendment is imperative in beginning to reengage our citizens."
Holly Knox Perli, registered Republican and nurse
"I am a registered Republican. People who know me know that's not me. I don't identify as conservative. And frankly, that's often not how I vote. But at least I can vote. Last summer, I changed my party registration so I could have a voice in a primary for a public service position in Pennington County; A partisan race in which only the Republicans put up two candidates. Caring about the outcome, the people and the community in which I live, I made the switch to have a voice. I lived in Rapid City for 17 of the last 23 years. I raise children here. I pay taxes here. I have missed one election in all that time. I care about voting. I do my research and I think we need change because these are the current rules. And again, I care about having a voice. It's what I did. Like a lot of other registered Democrats and independents last summer, What I'd rather do, though, is open the primaries in South Dakota. By signing our petition and eventually voting yes on this amendment. All South Dakota voters can vote, which is the way it should be. By opening the primaries, it allows for healthy competition, moderation and government and progress for all of us."