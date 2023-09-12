RAPID CITY, S.D. – Safe South Dakota started as an informal meeting between agencies across the state - in part to address the rise in violent crime that occurred over the pandemic. Once a month agency leaders would share each other's challenges and successes.
Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun said, “When you’re able to talk to Sioux Falls and law enforcement agencies, and the court system and the state – to talk about these challenges that we have – I think that’s important because that kind of collaboration will make sure that we really have our best foot forward on the issue of public safety.”
These collaborations highlighted shared issues and gave each agency a look at what was and was not working.
Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said communities share a lot of common ground. He said, “None of us are in this alone and we’ve found, over the years, if something is impacting one of our agencies or one of our jurisdictions, somebody is experiencing something similar across the state.”
One issue seen across communities was instances of violent crime among parole absconders – people who don’t follow the terms of their parole. This led to the group putting the Truth in Sentencing Act forward in the 2023 legislative session
Lara Roetzel, state’s attorney for Pennington County said, “It’s the idea that when a judge gives you a sentence, that's going to be your sentence, and it translates meaningfully to the community and to victims in that – when someone commits an aggravated assault and they get a 15-year sentence, which is the maximum, they’re going to serve 15 years.”
The state’s attorney’s office has also been keeping law enforcement up to date on parole absconders. Something police officials say has made a difference.
Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick said, “If we make sure people are doing what they are supposed to be doing when they’re out on parole – I think that can lead to a safer community, and that’s – that’s kind of the goal behind this whole task force – this collaboration – is a safer community.”
Currently, Pennington and Minnehaha counties, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls, along with the governor’s office and the state department of corrections all participate in the call.