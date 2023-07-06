RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota National Guard is thrilled to announce the outstanding achievement of two Soldiers who competed at the Region VI Best Warrior Competition (BWC) held at Fort Harrison, Mont., May 20, 2023.
Spc. Brayden Tasa, a motor transport operator with the 740th Transportation Company out of Milbank, and Sgt. Bailey Ruff, a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 842nd Transportation Co. of Sturgis, competed in the Region VI BWC from 15- 21 May in competition with 13 other Soldiers from across the region in a series of demanding challenges that tested their physical fitness, tactical proficiency, and mental acuity and fortitude.
"It is refreshing to be around such high caliber Soldiers who perform at the highest regional level of competition and represent our enlisted ranks within the South Dakota Army National Guard," said the South Dakota National Guard's Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey.
"Ruff won the BWC when he was lower enlisted and he just had a ton of insight and helped me train on everything and was a great mentor throughout the whole process, and even as we competed- his drive in the competition is crazy and motivational," said Tasa, of Sisseton, who placed third in the competition.
Sgt. Bailey Ruff placed first and is the winner of the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the region and as a result he will move on to represent the South Dakota National Guard at the upcoming the national competition.
"The Best Warrior Competition is an opportunity for all Soldiers to do things that they might never get to do otherwise," said Ruff, "we got to drop mortars, shoot tanks and more but those are some of the things my MOS (military occupational specialty) would not normally allow, and you get to do all the fun Army stuff at the best warrior."
Ruff will move on to represent the South Dakota National Guard at the prestigious event hosted by the Alaska National Guard in July. The nationals bring together the finest warriors from across the nation to compete.