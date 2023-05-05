RAPID CITY, S.D. - Ten soldiers from the South Dakota Army Nation Guard's 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment did not receive payment for their meal entitlements during their nine-month deployment with the United States European Command (EUCOM) that recently ended.
South Dakota National Guard members reached out to U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds for assistance on the issue. Rounds' office contacted the United States Central Command which proved to be successful in securing the soldiers' earned meal benefits.
Rounds discussed the issue with Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of the EUCOM and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, at a recent Senate Armed Service Committee (SASC) hearing and thanked him and his staff for helping to settle the matter.
"I want to take a moment to thank you and your staff for resolving an issue that the South Dakota Army National Guard's 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment had in getting its meals paid for while deployed in support of Atlantic resolve," said Rounds. "It takes a total force to defend the nation. The guard is a key component to that force, but sometimes the pieces just simply don't fit together very well. And I want to thank you for going the extra mile to take care of these soldiers, even while tending to the strategic issues that you are responsible for, and I want to just publicly say thank you for getting involved in getting that fixed for these young soldiers."