PIERRE, S.D.-- South Dakota National Guard Major General Jeff Marlette is retiring on August 5th, according to a release from Governor Kristi Noem's office. He has served as Adjutant General since July of 2019. "General Jeff Marlette has served with excellence through an unprecedented period for our South Dakota National Guard," Governor Noem says. "I thank him for his advice, his counsel, and his long service in defense of our nation."
The change of command is set to take place on August 5th in Rapid City, with Brigadier General Mark Morrell serving as the next Adjutant General.
General Morrell currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff at Joe Foss Field, prior to this position, was Commander of the 114th Fighter Wing of the South Dakota Air National Guard. General Morrell's service began when he entered the Air Force in May of 1999 upon graduation from South Dakota State University, and he served on active duty for 12 years before coming back home to the South Dakota Air National Guard. General Morrell deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel along with NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.
“The citizen-warriors of the SDNG are incredible individuals who together accomplish extraordinary things,” says General Morrell. “I will make certain that they are and remain trained, equipped, and ready to face any challenge to the security of our South Dakota communities or our nation, as well as to the liberty of its citizens.”