Brandon Comes Flying

PIERRE, S.D. - An offender listed on South Dakota Department of Corrections Most Wanted list of escapees and walkaways has been arrested in Pierre. Brandon Comes Flying was arrested on June 29, two months after he left his community assignment in Rapid City without permission. Hughes has ben transported to Hughes County Jail. 

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

South Dakota Most Wanted Escapees

