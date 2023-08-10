RAPID CITY, S.D. — A Wyoming coal mine might be the last place you’d think to be investing in research on next-generation renewable energy strategy, but that’s exactly what Amy McBrayer, Ph.D., has undertaken during doctoral studies at South Dakota Mines.
Her work focuses on building mathematical models to help surface mining companies strategize and plan mining operations around renewable power availability, using energy generated from renewable power sources to run the mine during peak energy production times and slowing down mine production when less renewable power is available.
McBrayer says many mining companies have plans to reduce carbon emissions at their operations in the coming years, and this challenge is compounded by the accelerating demand for raw materials in the global economy.
“If we’re not constantly working to improve efficiencies, we won’t meet this increasing demand while continuing to reduce carbon intensity and energy use at these operations,” says McBrayer.
Part of her effort is to show that aligning power consumption with renewable power availability reduces the environmental impact of power generation and also improves the bottom line for mining companies. “We are really trying to help mining companies make decisions on what technology to employ to increase efficiencies and meet demand,” she says.
McBrayer just completed her doctorate under Andrea Brickey, Ph.D., a professor of mining engineering and management at South Dakota Mines. McBrayer says surface mines, such as coal mining operations in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, can actually help lead technology development in renewable energy and in other areas.
“Some mining companies have built their own renewable systems on site that not only benefit them but also the local utilities and their customers,” says Brickey. “There have been a lot of renewables sited on reclaimed mine lands,” McBrayer adds. “In Wyoming, we have a wind farm on the former part of the Dave Johnston site. Other mines in the US are looking at solar development on reclaimed mine lands as well.”
Brickey notes that there is not a “one size fits all” approach to the application of renewable energy in the mining industry.
“The discussion is site specific; one mine may have excellent prospects for solar and wind, another may have access to geothermal. Hydrogen is also being looked at for some mines as a fuel for machinery and vehicles,” says Brickey. “New mines coming online are looking at the latest technology to meet production needs in a safer and more environmentally friendly manner. Companies are also looking at technology to help increase efficiency — especially in a challenging hiring environment,” McBrayer adds.
McBrayer and Brickey both point out that mining is necessary for the materials needed in everyday life, from the critical minerals that enable your smartphone to the high carbon steel in a surgeon’s scalpel. They add that today, coal is essential for baseload power and grid reliability.
“The use of thermal coal for power generation is likely to continue for decades, even with current carbon emissions targets, and updating production scheduling practices for this region to maximize renewable power usage at mine sites benefits both the producer and the consumer,” McBrayer says.
McBrayer spent several years in industry as an engineer before coming back to academia for a Ph.D. to explore the effort to help coal operations continue to provide energy thought the transition to renewables. “It’s been really fulfilling to look at things in the broader view than I could as an engineer working on the front-line,” she says.
Brickey adds that the mining industry is facing major workforce needs in the coming years that will include a huge focus on environmental protection.
“We need engineers who are focused on sustainability. It’s something that is integrated into everyone’s role on a mine site. What can we do to be more efficient in a continually changing environment,” says Brickey.
In the next phase of her career, McBrayer is joining the faculty at West Virginia University where she will continue her research and work to inspire the next generation of mining engineers.