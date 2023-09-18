RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun visited the South Dakota Mines campus as part of a Constitution Day celebration.
Celebrated September 17 every year, the day commemorates the signing of the historical American document on September 17, 1787. The day was officially commemorated by Louisville, Ohio officials and signed into law by then-Mayor Gerald A. Romary on September 17, 1952. However, the origins of the holiday can be traced as far back as 1911, when it was first celebrated in Iowa schools.
At more than 230 years old, the constitution is the oldest and also the shortest (four pages long) document of fundamental principles for a country's major government in the world. According to the National Archives Foundation, around 11,000 proposals for amending the constitution have been received, but only 27 have been made. Amending the constitution requires the proposal to be passed by two-thirds of both Congressional houses and ratification by three-fourths of the states. The last constitutional amendment was made in 1992.
As an elected leader, Mayor Jason Salamun reflected on the document's meaning and importance in not only his life but for the people of the United States as well. "It is not only something that preserves the rights that were given, but it also makes sure that we operate as a nation in the best way possible to protect the rights of the people," he explained. "And so when you have Constitution Day, it is a good reminder that we are built on a rule of law that is something that unites all of us, no matter our differences, no matter where we come from, that, that constitution applies to us all and it protects all of our rights, and I am grateful for that."
Mayor Salamun will also issue a special proclamation during Monday's city council meeting declaring Constitution Day in Rapid City.