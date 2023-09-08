RAPID CITY, S.D. - South Dakota Mines has achieved a significant honor in higher education. The university was featured in the Wall Street Journal's 2024 Best Colleges in the United States ranking, specifically recognized as one of the top 10 institutions highly recommended by surveyed students and recent alumni.
South Dakota Mines is the only university in the state to secure a spot on the 2024 list. President Jim Rankin, Ph.D., P.E., expressed his confidence in this recognition, stating, "This recognition is no surprise to South Dakota Mines students and alumni. The lifetime value of a South Dakota Mines degree is clear in the success our graduates enjoy."
Wall Street Journal's Top 10 Recommended Colleges
WSJ Top 10 - #1
Brigham Young University (BYU) is a renowned educational institution in the United States with a rich history closely tied to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). Founded in 1875 in Provo, Utah, by the second president of the LDS Church, Brigham Young, the university was originally named Brigham Young Academy. It began as a small, church-affiliated school and gradually evolved into a comprehensive university offering a wide range of academic programs. Over the years, BYU has played a significant role in the growth and development of the LDS Church and has consistently maintained its affiliation with the church. Today, BYU is known for its strong commitment to faith-based education, high academic standards, and a thriving campus community. It has expanded to include satellite campuses and continues to attract students from all over the world, making it a prominent institution within the world of higher education.
WSJ Top 10 - #2
Dalton State College, located in Dalton, Georgia, has a history that traces back to its establishment in 1963 as Dalton Junior College. It was founded to provide accessible higher education opportunities to the local community in Northwest Georgia. The college initially operated in temporary facilities but quickly expanded its campus and academic offerings. In 1998, it officially became a four-year institution and was renamed Dalton State College. Since then, it has continued to grow and evolve, offering bachelor's degree programs in addition to associate degrees. The college's commitment to affordability and quality education has made it a valuable resource for both traditional and non-traditional students in the region. Dalton State College is known for its emphasis on experiential learning, community engagement, and its role in contributing to the educational and economic development of Northwest Georgia.
WSJ Top 10 - #3
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, commonly referred to as Rose-Hulman, is a prestigious engineering-focused institution located in Terre Haute, Indiana. Established in 1874, it has a rich history of providing top-tier engineering and science education. The institute was originally founded as the Rose Polytechnic Institute, thanks to a substantial endowment from philanthropist Chauncey Rose. Its initial mission was to offer practical, hands-on training in engineering and the sciences, preparing students for careers in industry and technology.
Over the years, Rose-Hulman gained recognition for its commitment to academic excellence and rigorous STEM programs. In 1971, it merged with the Hulman Institute of Technology, creating the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology we know today. This merger expanded the institution's curriculum and resources, further enhancing its reputation.
Rose-Hulman is renowned for its small class sizes, world-class faculty, and a strong emphasis on undergraduate education. It consistently ranks as one of the top undergraduate engineering colleges in the United States and has a history of producing successful engineers and innovators. The institute's dedication to innovation and entrepreneurship is reflected in its curriculum and programs, making it a hub for aspiring engineers and scientists seeking a world-class education in STEM disciplines.
WSJ Top 10 - #4
The Master's University, located in Santa Clarita, California, was originally founded in 1927 as the Los Angeles Baptist Theological Seminary, with a focus on theological education. Over the years, it evolved into a comprehensive institution and was renamed The Master's College in 1961, emphasizing a broader commitment to liberal arts education within a Christian context. In 2016, it became The Master's University, continuing its mission of providing undergraduate and graduate programs infused with Christian values. Known for its rigorous academics, strong Christian community, and association with Dr. John MacArthur, Jr., a prominent pastor and author, the university blends faith-based education with a commitment to academic excellence.
WSJ Top 10 - #5
Brigham Young University-Idaho, commonly known as BYU-Idaho, is a private university located in Rexburg, Idaho, closely affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). Established in 1888 as Bannock Stake Academy, it has undergone several name changes and transformations over the years. In 2001, it adopted its current name as it transitioned from a two-year college to a four-year university. BYU-Idaho is known for its strong commitment to faith-based education, and it operates under the educational principles and values of the LDS Church. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate degree programs and emphasizes a student-centered approach to learning. It has a reputation for fostering a sense of community and spiritual growth among its students, making it a significant institution within the network of LDS-affiliated universities.
WSJ Top 10 - #6
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is a prestigious and renowned research university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Established in 1861, MIT has a storied history of scientific and technological innovation. It was initially founded to address the growing industrialization of the United States and has since played a pivotal role in advancing science, engineering, and technology on a global scale. MIT is celebrated for its cutting-edge research, exceptional faculty, and a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration. The university's influence extends to various fields, including robotics, artificial intelligence, aerospace engineering, and biotechnology, making it a world leader in innovation. Additionally, MIT has a tradition of entrepreneurship and has played a crucial role in the development of the technology industry through its partnerships with industry and the establishment of the renowned MIT Media Lab.
WSJ Top 10 - #7
Tarleton State University is a public university located in Stephenville, Texas. Established in 1899, it has a rich history in providing higher education to the region and beyond. Originally founded as the John Tarleton Agricultural College, it focused on agricultural and mechanical education. Over time, it expanded its academic offerings and evolved into a comprehensive university. Tarleton State University is part of the Texas A&M University System and is known for its commitment to accessible and affordable education. It offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in various disciplines, including agriculture, business, education, and science. The university is recognized for its strong emphasis on experiential learning, community engagement, and its role in contributing to the economic development of the surrounding area. Tarleton State University continues to grow and adapt to the evolving needs of its students and the community it serves.
WSJ Top 10 - #8
Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech) is a well-regarded private research university located in Melbourne, Florida. Established in 1958, it has a relatively young but dynamic history. Founded by Dr. Jerome P. Keuper, the university was originally known as Brevard Engineering College and later as Florida Institute of Technology. It has consistently emphasized science, engineering, and technology in its curriculum and research programs. Florida Tech is renowned for its rigorous academics, particularly in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields, and is classified as a doctoral/research university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. The university is known for its strong commitment to research and innovation, with faculty and students actively contributing to advancements in various fields. Florida Tech's campus includes cutting-edge research facilities and a diverse student body from around the world, contributing to its reputation as a hub for scientific and technological discovery.
WSJ Top 10 - #9 Tie
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, often referred to as South Dakota Mines, is a public engineering and science university situated in Rapid City, South Dakota. Established in 1885, it has a long history rooted in providing practical education and research in the fields of engineering and applied sciences. Originally founded to support the region's mining industry, South Dakota Mines has since expanded its academic offerings to include a wide range of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) disciplines. The university is known for its strong focus on hands-on learning, research, and innovation. It has a reputation for producing graduates who excel in engineering, geology, computer science, and other technical fields. South Dakota Mines plays a vital role in both the local community and the broader region by contributing to technological advancements, research, and workforce development in STEM-related industries.
WSJ Top 10 - #9 Tie
Washington and Lee University, located in Lexington, Virginia, is a highly regarded private liberal arts university with a storied history. It was established in 1749 as Augusta Academy and later became Liberty Hall Academy before being renamed Washington College in 1796 in honor of George Washington, who was a major benefactor. In 1870, it merged with neighboring Lee University, named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee, becoming Washington and Lee University. The university has a strong tradition of providing a rigorous liberal arts education and is known for its honor system, which fosters academic integrity and trust among students. Washington and Lee University is recognized for its commitment to academic excellence, small class sizes, and a close-knit campus community. It has a rich tradition of producing graduates who excel in various fields, including law, business, politics, and the arts, and it continues to play a significant role in the landscape of American higher education.
WSJ Top 10 - #9 Tie
Williams College, located in Williamstown, Massachusetts, is a prestigious liberal arts college with a history dating back to its founding in 1793. Established as a men's college, it was initially known as "The Free School" and was later renamed Williams College in honor of Colonel Ephraim Williams, a benefactor who left his estate to support the institution. Williams College has a distinguished history of providing a top-tier liberal arts education and has consistently been ranked among the best liberal arts colleges in the United States. The college is known for its rigorous academic programs, accomplished faculty, and a commitment to fostering critical thinking and intellectual curiosity among its students. It has a strong tradition of producing graduates who excel in various fields, including academia, government, business, and the arts. Williams College's picturesque campus, nestled in the Berkshire Mountains, adds to its appeal as a prominent institution within the realm of American higher education.
Additionally, the Wall Street Journal ranked South Dakota Mines as the 31st university in the nation for its impact on graduates' salaries. The institution has long been known as one of the top engineering schools in the United States, famous for its impressive return on investment.
South Dakota Mines' engineering programs, accredited by ABET, align with the curriculum at other leading STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) institutions nationwide. What makes Mines stand out is its inclusivity, with an 85% acceptance rate for all applicants, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds.
President Rankin emphasized, "Yes, our students are held to high standards compared to many other universities; our challenging curriculum, combined with hands-on learning and personal attention from professors and peers, is why our graduates are in high demand." The South Dakota Mines graduating class of 2022 achieved an impressive 98% placement rate in their fields of study, with an average starting salary above $70,000.
This starting salary leads to a lifetime of substantial earnings. A 2022 study by Georgetown University, which evaluated 4,500 colleges across the country for their value, ranked South Dakota Mines as the top four-year public university in the state, with an outstanding 40-year average lifetime earning of over $1.52 million. This figure surpasses the second-ranked South Dakota institution by nearly half a million dollars. The same study also places Mines among the top 27 four-year public colleges in the nation for a lifetime return on investment, surpassing well-known institutions like Rutgers, Purdue, Texas A&M, and the University of Minnesota.