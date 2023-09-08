South Dakota Mines Students

South Dakota Mines students enjoying time on campus.

RAPID CITY, S.D. - South Dakota Mines has achieved a significant honor in higher education. The university was featured in the Wall Street Journal's 2024 Best Colleges in the United States ranking, specifically recognized as one of the top 10 institutions highly recommended by surveyed students and recent alumni. 

South Dakota Mines is the only university in the state to secure a spot on the 2024 list. President Jim Rankin, Ph.D., P.E., expressed his confidence in this recognition, stating, "This recognition is no surprise to South Dakota Mines students and alumni. The lifetime value of a South Dakota Mines degree is clear in the success our graduates enjoy."

Additionally, the Wall Street Journal ranked South Dakota Mines as the 31st university in the nation for its impact on graduates' salaries. The institution has long been known as one of the top engineering schools in the United States, famous for its impressive return on investment.

South Dakota Mines' engineering programs, accredited by ABET, align with the curriculum at other leading STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) institutions nationwide. What makes Mines stand out is its inclusivity, with an 85% acceptance rate for all applicants, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds.

President Rankin emphasized, "Yes, our students are held to high standards compared to many other universities; our challenging curriculum, combined with hands-on learning and personal attention from professors and peers, is why our graduates are in high demand." The South Dakota Mines graduating class of 2022 achieved an impressive 98% placement rate in their fields of study, with an average starting salary above $70,000.

This starting salary leads to a lifetime of substantial earnings. A 2022 study by Georgetown University, which evaluated 4,500 colleges across the country for their value, ranked South Dakota Mines as the top four-year public university in the state, with an outstanding 40-year average lifetime earning of over $1.52 million. This figure surpasses the second-ranked South Dakota institution by nearly half a million dollars. The same study also places Mines among the top 27 four-year public colleges in the nation for a lifetime return on investment, surpassing well-known institutions like Rutgers, Purdue, Texas A&M, and the University of Minnesota.

Tags