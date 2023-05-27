RAPID CITY, S.D. - On Saturday, May 27, the Museum of Geology at South Dakota Mines commemorated its 100th anniversary. The event was attended by locals and visitors, gathering to honor the museum's rich history and contributions to the field of geology.
A Lasting Legacy
The Museum of Geology has a remarkable legacy that extends far beyond its official opening to the public in 1923.
Kayleigh Johnson, assistant director of the Museum of Geology, says, "We open our doors in 1923. We were actually around longer than that. We were founded alongside the School of Mines in 1885 before South Dakota was even a state."
Engaging Activities and Interactive Fun
To celebrate its centennial milestone, the museum curated a range of exciting and interactive activities for attendees of all ages. Visitors had the chance to explore a rock and fossil identification booth, participate in the lively Pterodactyl tournament to win prizes and witness the spectacle of a Dinosaur Rodeo, where various mascots competed in rodeo activities using dinosaur replicas.
The museum also fostered educational engagement through booths hosted by its partners, including Badlands National Park, Journey Museum, Rushmore Cave, and Agate Fossil Beds.
The Paleontology Research Lab
As a highlight of the 100th anniversary celebration, the museum granted the public access to its Paleontology Research Lab (PRL). This exclusive opportunity allowed visitors to venture behind the scenes and witness the hub of fossil research and study.
Within the PRL, a majority of the museum's extensive collection is housed.
"Any museum you go to has about 5% to 10% of their collection on display at any time. But they have spaces that store the 90% of other stuff that. You guys don't get to see," explained Johnson.
While the anniversary festivities have concluded, the Museum of Geology remains open for regular operations.