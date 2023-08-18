RAPID CITY, S.D. - South Dakota Mines welcomes the Class of 2027 today. The freshmen or "frosh" were coming in droves to move in. Over 500 students and their families from around the country were eager to start a new chapter.
Dr. Joe Dlugos is the Dean of Students at S.D. Mines, he says that everyone is excited. "We're welcoming our new frosh, as we call them. They'll soon be full freshmen and of course, their parents and families are here helping” said Dr. Dlugos, “We've got [a] moving crew, some of our upperclassmen students and student leaders helping everything go smoothly. And of course, our faculty and staff are ready for any questions."
Freshmen will be given opportunities to attend many welcome week events. Those events will help the students transition before classes are in full swing on Monday the 21. The annual President Picnic will also be Monday in the afternoon. New students will be receiving their Beanie hats, mingle with upperclassmen and faculty at the event, and learn the school song from the graduating seniors.
Beanie hats are a long-time tradition at S.D. Mines. Freshmen will be referred to as “frosh” until they have the frosh run around the football field during Homecoming week. From there they will be considered freshmen.
The first couple of weeks will be different and difficult for some, but upperclassmen and faculty are more than willing to help the freshmen through this new transition.
Check out some photos from Move-In Day below.