PIERRE, S.D. - On Friday, September 8, five South Dakota Highway patrol trooper recruits graduated from Class 69 at a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, with Gov. Kristi Noem as the keynote speaker.
Graduates from Class 69 and their duty stations:
- Ryan Elliott - Watertown
- Juan Flores - Watertown
- Tyler Jordan - Kadoka
- Nolan Koistinen - Spearish
- Austin Shoemaker - Presho
“Serving in the Highway Patrol requires, passion, extensive training, and dedication to serving and protecting the public,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the state Highway Patrol. “Each one of these five individuals exemplify these qualities. They are now ready to serve our state with excellence, the standard required of all our troopers.”
South Dakota Highway Patrol says that two of the new troopers were already certified law enforcement officers and that they have already received their Highway Patrol vehicles.
The other three recruits are expected to receive their new vehicles after the graduation while they finish their training.